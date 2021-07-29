When will the army arrive in Sydney? Peter Dutton explains

Defence Minister Peter Dutton says the army will arrive in Greater Sydney over the coming days to help with the COVID-19 lockdown.

NSW has accepted the federal government’s offer to deploy Defence Force personnel into Greater Sydney.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has requested 300 troops on the ground as police expand enforcement activities.

Mr Dutton told Ben Fordham the troops will be deployed “as soon as possible”.

“You’ll see some people today and over the next day or two we’ll stand up about 300 people.

“They’ll work alongside NSW police it’s important the remember ADF personnel don’t have the powers of NSW police officers.

“There’s an enforcement issue in NSW and they can really help multiply the forces.”

