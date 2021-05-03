When life doesn’t gives you lemons, get Graham Ross on the case

Deborah Knight is facing garden strife, her lemon tree afflicted by a mysterious muncher!

She took to social media for help, to little avail.

Can someone help me with what might be eating the leaves – and even trying the lemons themselves – on my lemon tree? Already sprayed the leaves with white oil but it’s more a muncher?? Help!! pic.twitter.com/4CaXQKd21e — deborah knight (@deborah_knight) April 30, 2021

Thankfully, resident green thumb and host of The Garden Clinic Graham Ross AM has come to Deborah’s rescue, but the problem is “something no-one likes to talk about”.

“You’re not going to like my answer, Deb…”

Press PLAY below to hear Graham’s pesky pest advice