When life doesn’t gives you lemons, get Graham Ross on the case

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
GardeningGRAHAM ROSS
Deborah Knight is facing garden strife, her lemon tree afflicted by a mysterious muncher!

She took to social media for help, to little avail.

Thankfully, resident green thumb and host of The Garden Clinic Graham Ross AM has come to Deborah’s rescue, but the problem is “something no-one likes to talk about”.

“You’re not going to like my answer, Deb…”

Press PLAY below to hear Graham’s pesky pest advice

 

Deborah Knight
Lifestyle
