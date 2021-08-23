2GB
‘When chess meets dodge-’em cars’: Murderball kicks off at the Paralympics

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Paralympic GamesRyley Batt
Article image for ‘When chess meets dodge-’em cars’: Murderball kicks off at the Paralympics

Paralympic champion Ryley Batt will co-captain Australia’s number one-ranked Wheelchair Rugby team, Steelers.

179 Australian athletes will take part in the Paralympic Games as they get underway today.

Batt told Ben Fordham he’s developed a love for Wheelchair Rugby, also known as ‘murderball’.

“Think of like dodge em cars … or a little bit like a chess game.

“It’s the only Paralympic sport that encourages athletes to knock each other out of wheelchairs!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Moto Yoshimura 

Ben Fordham
NewsSports
