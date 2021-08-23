‘When chess meets dodge-’em cars’: Murderball kicks off at the Paralympics
Paralympic champion Ryley Batt will co-captain Australia’s number one-ranked Wheelchair Rugby team, Steelers.
179 Australian athletes will take part in the Paralympic Games as they get underway today.
Batt told Ben Fordham he’s developed a love for Wheelchair Rugby, also known as ‘murderball’.
“Think of like dodge em cars … or a little bit like a chess game.
“It’s the only Paralympic sport that encourages athletes to knock each other out of wheelchairs!”
Image: Getty/Moto Yoshimura