What you can and can’t do when water restrictions change tonight

With Warragamba Dam at 96 per cent, level one water restrictions have been rolled back down to the ‘water wise guidelines’.

The easing will affect everything from pressure cleaning to filling swimming pools, Sydney Water spokesperson Maryanne Graham explained.

“From midnight tonight, we’re able to … [allow] continuing to water your lawns and your gardens before 10am and after 4pm using a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle.

“You can now use watering systems and sprinklers if they’re supervised.

“I think probably … the one that is going to have the greatest impact for the community is being able to use the hose to cool down people or animals.”

Image: Getty