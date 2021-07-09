2GB
‘What were you thinking!?’: Jai Arrow cops verbal lashing over COVID breach

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘What were you thinking!?’: Jai Arrow cops verbal lashing over COVID breach

Ray Hadley has added his voice to the chorus of criticism slamming Maroons star and South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Jai Arrow.

Arrow allegedly invited a woman from outside the NRL bubble into a hotel where the Maroons are staying in preparation for Origin III – a game he will now miss.

Ray could hardly believe Arrow would commit such an offence the same week the NRL cracked down on a long list of players flouting NSW coronavirus restrictions.

“Is Jai Arrow so devoid of a right-and-wrong compass, he just blindly follows his small brain, not his large brain?

“Temptation was obviously too great.”

Arrow’s name now sits at the bottom of a long list of players punished this week for breaching protocols.

Five Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and thirteen St George Illawarra Dragons players have been hit with sanctions this week.

“What the hell is the NRL supposed to do with these fellas?

“Jai Arrow, what were you thinking!?”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s tirade in full 

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

