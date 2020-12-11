2GB
What Premier Gladys Berejiklian has learned from the chaos of 2020

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reflected on the “curveballs” thrown her way over the course of the year.

The Premier has been broadly applauded for her performance as a leader throughout the pandemic.

However, the Ruby Princess disaster, her failure to self-isolate after taking a COVID-19 test, pork-barrelling accusations and ICAC’s exposure of her relationship with disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire all attracted fierce criticism.

“We were thrown a lot of curveballs we didn’t expect, but I think what I’ve learned is that we’re all a bit stronger and more resilient than we think,” she told Jim Wilson.

“I’ve never said that I’m perfect, far from it, but one thing I do know is that every morning I get up I’m dedicated to the people of this great state.”

Jim checked in to make sure Ms Berejiklian is finally taking a break over the Christmas period.

“It’s against my nature, but I definitely am!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

