What happened when Joe Biden met Vladimir Putin

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Joe BidenVladimir Putin
Article image for What happened when Joe Biden met Vladimir Putin

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a summit in Switzerland, with separate press conferences held upon the conclusion of the meeting.

A joint statement says they look forward to working ‘cooperatively’ on reducing the threat of conflict and nuclear war.

US Correspondent Harley Carnes told Ben Fordham they met for less than three hours, shorter than expected.

“Before the meeting, Vladimir Putin said he’s hoping for something productive, after the meeting, he said what he got was something constructive.”

Press PLAY below to hear more details

 

Image: Getty/Mikhail Svetlov 

Ben Fordham
NewsPoliticsWorld
