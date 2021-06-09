2GB
What does the new COVID vaccine advice mean for you?

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ATAGICOVID-19 vaccineDr Vijay RoachpfizerPregnancyRANZCOG
The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and ATAGI have released new joint health advice about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It is SAFE for pregnant and breastfeeding women to receive the Pfizer jab at any stage of pregnancy, and women trying for a baby do not need to delay vaccination.

RANZCOG President Dr Vijay Roach told Jim Wilson the advice has changed because until now, there wasn’t yet enough evidence to give pregnant women the all-clear.

“Subsequently, because of experience in the United States and the United Kingdom … we now have sufficient data for us to be very confident that this vaccination can be offered … without safety concerns for them or their babies.”

The advice confirms the safety of Pfizer but not the AstraZeneca vaccine, consistent with the advice for under 50s.

“It’s possible that AstraZeneca may be safe, but you rely on the data that you have.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
