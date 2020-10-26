Wharfies ceasefire after go-slow put on hold

The Maritime Union has put strikes on hold after stevedore Patricks withdrew its complaint to the Fair Work Commission.

The two parties will meet three times a week for the next five weeks.

Port workers last month took industrial action, sparking a go-slow around the country over pay and conditions.

MUA Assistant Branch Secretary Paul Garret told Ben Fordham they’re ready to get back to negotiations.

“But let’s be clear that’s something that we offered months ago.”

Image: Nine News