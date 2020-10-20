‘We’ve had enough’: Sydney residents angry over second cycle path
Sydney residents are protesting the introduction of a second cycle path after spending years creating the first one.
Work is about to get underway to widen the footpath of Campbell Street in St Peters and make room for cyclists.
However, there is already a cycle path on the other side of the street.
St Peters resident Nick told Ben Fordham he cycles himself but thinks the new lane is unnecessary.
“We’re getting a four-lane super highway for bicycles!
“People are very unhappy and angry about it here in St Peters. We’ve had enough.”
Full statement from Transport for NSW spokesperson:
“Work will be undertaken to widen the footpaths on Campbell Street in St Peters.
“This is in addition to the recently built cycleway on the same street, to ensure everyone has the appropriate access to safe active transport options that connect to the existing network.
“Widening the footpaths on Campbell Street and Campbell Road will provide more space and better connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, people using prams and mobility aids such as wheelchairs.
“The need to widen footpaths in this area was identified following consultation with active transport stakeholders, including Bike NSW, Bike East and the Inner West Council.
“The New South Wales Government is continuing to invest in active transport links, to provide better and easier routes for pedestrians and cyclists.”