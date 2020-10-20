‘We’ve had enough’: Sydney residents angry over second cycle path

Sydney residents are protesting the introduction of a second cycle path after spending years creating the first one.

Work is about to get underway to widen the footpath of Campbell Street in St Peters and make room for cyclists.

However, there is already a cycle path on the other side of the street.

St Peters resident Nick told Ben Fordham he cycles himself but thinks the new lane is unnecessary.

“We’re getting a four-lane super highway for bicycles!

“People are very unhappy and angry about it here in St Peters. We’ve had enough.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview