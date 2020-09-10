Wests Tigers dismiss injuries ahead of last-ditch attempt for the finals

The Wests Tigers have their finals hopes pinned on victory in tonight’s clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Coach Michael ‘Madge’ Maguire dismissed Mark Levy’s suggestion the loss of Moses Mbye and Joey Leiluato to injuries would hurt the club’s chances.

“It’s about stepping in, and just playing your part.

“We’ve got to make sure we work hard defensively: it’s always been something that we’ve been working on.”

Madge remains optimistic the Tigers will be able to replicate their round 17 result and climb their way into the top eight.

“We know what we need to do, it’s about just getting out and doing that now.”

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler was far less optimistic in his assessment.

When Mark asked Freddy if the Tigers have any chance of playing finals footy, his answer was crystal clear.

“Nope.”

