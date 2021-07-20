2GB
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire confirms Luke Brooks’ future

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
Luke Brooks
Article image for Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire confirms Luke Brooks’ future

Wests Tigers coach Michael ‘Madge’ Maguire has confirmed halfback Luke Brooks will stay at the Tigers next year, despite the rumours.

Mark Levy confronted the coach with reports the club has been ‘shopping Brooks around’ to other teams.

“Is that true Madge?”

“No, it’s not,” Maguire denied.

“That’s been a regular conversation that’s been going for the last two or three years … just keeps doing the rounds.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Wests Tigers/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
