Westmead Hospital management yields to cleaners’ demands for PPE

Cleaners at Westmead Hospital have finally won their battle to have personal protective equipment supplied by their employer.

Hospital management had previously denied requests for shoe covers, hair nets and properly fitted masks, and access to showers.

Health Services Union delegate Tina Gock-Young told Jim Wilson every day she was approached by staff fearing for the health of themselves and loved ones.

“Now they have the insurance that they’ve got the right PPE … and this is good news for us.

“That we had to fight about it is disgusting.”

Image: Getty