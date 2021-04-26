Western Sydney man allegedly sexually assaulted woman suffering seizure

A man accused of the aggravated sexual assault of an unconscious woman, who had suffered a medical episode, will face court today.

Police allege a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man, who is known to her, while she was unconscious following a medical episode in an Ultimo apartment in February.

A 27-year-old man was in Lakemba yesterday and charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a victim with cognitive impairment.

He was refused bail and will appear at Bankstown Local Court today.

NSW Police Detective David El-Badawi told Ben Fordham officers were “in shock”.

“To attack someone in this manner, in their moment of need, when they should be calling for medical assistance – it’s horrific.”

Image: NSW Police