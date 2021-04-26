2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Western Sydney man allegedly sexually assaulted woman suffering seizure

6 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Article image for Western Sydney man allegedly sexually assaulted woman suffering seizure

A man accused of the aggravated sexual assault of an unconscious woman, who had suffered a medical episode, will face court today.

Police allege a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man, who is known to her, while she was unconscious following a medical episode in an Ultimo apartment in February.

A 27-year-old man was in Lakemba yesterday and charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a victim with cognitive impairment.

He was refused bail and will appear at Bankstown Local Court today.

 

NSW Police Detective David El-Badawi told Ben Fordham officers were “in shock”.

“To attack someone in this manner, in their moment of need, when they should be calling for medical assistance – it’s horrific.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873