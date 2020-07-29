2GB
‘We’re stepping in’: Australia rallies around Victoria in fight against COVID-19

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Greg Hunt

The Federal Government has deployed AUSMAT teams to oversee Victoria’s coronavirus response and ensure numbers begin to stabilise.

About 950 cases have been confirmed in Victorian aged care homes.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham the federal government is providing resources, along with other states.

“Victoria has a massive task, we’ve stepped in, we’re helping them.

“We’re stepping in as a country to help one state which is facing a profound challenge.”

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
