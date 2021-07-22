2GB
‘We’re sick of the blame game!’: Foreign Affairs Minister confronted over travel caps

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Foreign Minister Marise Payne is under pressure to make allowances for compassionate cases, after multiple fully-vaccinated Australians were barred from seeing family.

Several high profile cases of vaccinated returned Australians being unable to visit sick and dying family members prompted Deborah Knight to ask the Minister if there are plans to introduce “consistent national guidelines”.

“Frankly, every case is different,” Ms Payne said.

“We are all trying, right across the Parliament, to support them as well as we can and to return as many as we can.”

Deborah also confronted the Minister over why celebrities and actors are given special travel allowances.

“If we can lift the caps for these special circumstances, why can’t we do that for ordinary people?” she asked.

Ms Payne suggested that was a question “for the states and the territories”.

“But we’re sick of the blame game though, Minister!” Deborah said.

Press PLAY below to hear the Minister’s response

Image: Nine News

