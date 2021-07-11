‘We’re not stupid’: Mark Bouris calls out government’s ‘all in this together’ message

NSW and the federal government are expected to announce additional support for businesses as Sydney’s lockdown continues.

The scheme will also broaden assistance to households and workers who have lost income, with rent relief expected.

Businessman Mark Bouris told Ben Fordham there is a disconnect in the “we are all in this together” message.

“We’re not stupid, business people are not stupid.”

He argues businesses need to be consulted on government decisions on how to keep them viable into the future.

