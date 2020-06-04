‘We’re being discriminated against’: Wedding venues want restrictions eased

The events industry is calling on the government to increase the number of people allowed at weddings and function venues.

Currently in NSW 20 people are allowed at weddings and 50 people at funerals.

But Navarra Venues Senior Managing Partner Giovannino Navarra told Deborah Knight their halls could hold more people whilst maintaining social distancing.

“Le Montage, the largest function room, is a 2700sqm function room and what they’re telling me is I’m only allowed to have up to 50 people capacity.

“But you’ll have another restaurant that will have two metres by 20 metres and you’re still allowed to put 30 or 40 people in there.

“We feel that there’s a discrepancy there and we’re being discriminated against.”

