‘Wellbeing dog’ makes student smile for the first time
Students at a NSW school have been given a very cute and fluffy mental health tool: Rosie the ‘wellbeing dog’.
St Philip’s Christian College principal, and Rosie’s primary carer, Bronwyn Thoroughgood told Deborah Knight Rosie has exceeded expectations in her ability to cheer up anxious students.
In one student’s case, she said, “She walked past, had a little sniff of his shoes … brushed on his fingers, and he looked up, and smiled, and said ‘I think she likes me’.
“It’s the first time … that I’ve seen that student smile at school.”
Image: Facebook/St Philip’s Christian College