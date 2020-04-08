2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Welfare checks for older Australians

Welfare checks for older Australians

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
Richard Colbeck

Older Australians can be expecting a welfare call if they have chosen not to accept aged care services in their home.

Many home care recipients have suspended visits to avoid the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Federal Aged Care Minister Senator Richard Colbeck tells Alan Jones the phone service is important to ensure their wellbeing.

“Some older Australians are saying, ‘look, we don’t want people coming into our home, we want to isolate’, so they’re deferring those services.

“Just check up on them, see whether they’re okay and then whether or not they need some of the other programs we’ve put in place.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Alan Jones
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.