‘Welcome home’: Normie Rowe’s powerful message to fellow Vietnam veterans

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Normie RoweVietnam War
Article image for ‘Welcome home’: Normie Rowe’s powerful message to fellow Vietnam veterans

Australian singer-songwriter and Vietnam War veteran Normie Rowe has recalled the anger he felt upon his return from service.

After being conscripted in 1969, Mr Rowe climbed the ranks from driver, to radio operator, to crew commander.

But when he and his fellow troops returned home to Australia, they were barely welcomed, much less honoured.

He told Ben Fordham his “PTSD had kicked in” during the moratorium protests.

“Knowing that I lost three or four of my mates, and so many more of other mates had been killed, and these people are blaming us for the war, it was a dreadful feeling.”

To all the Vietnam veterans Mr Rowe says “thank you for your service and welcome home”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Australian War Memorial

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
