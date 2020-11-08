‘Weak penalities’ for animal cruelty under the spotlight

The Animal Justice Party want to strengthen animal cruelty laws, claiming NSW has some of the weakest punishments in the country.

Legislation is being introduced to parliament tomorrow to bolster consequences for those who deliberately hurt animals.

NSW MP Emma Hurst from the Animal Justice Party told Ben Fordham she wants to see an increase in maximum fines and jail time.

“We’ve got some of the weakest penalties of any state or territory around the country.

“It implies that it’s a low-level crime; which it absolutely isn’t.

“We’ve just seen a whole spate of really weak penalties coming from the courts.”

Click PLAY below to listen o the full audio

Image: Getty