‘We won’t be treated like sheep forever!’: Ben Fordham slams lockdowns

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham says we must not accept lockdowns as the default reaction each time a coronavirus outbreak occurs.

Ben has noticed the social media reaction from the rest of the world looking in to Australia’s handling of the virus.

“People in other parts of the world can’t believe it,” Ben said.

“Now, it must be said, many of them would be envious of the fact that we’ve had a small number of deaths compared to other parts of the world.

“But we’ve been led to believe that lockdowns are normal – they are not! We need to put a higher value on our freedoms.

“We’re not going to be treated like sheep forever and hypnotised by the mythical health advice – we want to know the facts, what justified each decision.”

