‘We will get through this’: Health Minister urges against coronavirus panic buying

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirus

The federal government insists there is no need for Australians to stockpile food and other essential products due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus fears have left supermarkets across Australia, Europe and Asia experiencing shortages, as customers begin panic-buying everyday goods.

Images have been posted to social media of empty shelves at Woolworths, Coles and Aldi stores.

Health Minister Greg Hunt tells Deborah Knight, its an overreaction.

“There is no need for sudden purchases. This is about taking care of each other and being calm and understanding.

“We’re prepared in a way that virtually no other nation is.

“While we’re not immune, we are as well prepared as anybody and we will get through this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

