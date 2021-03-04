2GB
‘We will be left behind’: NSW Premier’s warning for post-vaccine life

36 mins ago
Ben Fordham
COVID-19 vaccineGladys Berejiklianrestrictionsvaccine rollout
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is preparing to confront her National Cabinet counterparts with a plan for post-COVID life in Australia.

She told Ben Fordham part of her plan is to get rid of daily infection updates when the majority of the population is vaccinated.

“People are less likely to get very ill even if they do get the virus, and are far less likely to transmit it to others.

“We will be left behind as a nation if we don’t think about when are we going to start travelling internationally, when are we going to start easing all the restrictions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

