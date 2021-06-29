‘We want to see it in writing’: GPs call for urgent clarification of AstraZeneca changes

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to urgently clarify changes to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

RACGP President Dr Karen Price told Jim Wilson the decision to open up the vaccine to under 40s, with the provision of an indemnity form, is welcomed.

“We’ve been asking for this.

“What we still haven’t yet seen are some of the details … [GPs] want to see it in writing.”

All they’ve received so far is a text message from Health Minister Greg Hunt.

