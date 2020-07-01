‘We need your help’: Small town’s impassioned plea to Sydneysiders

A small town in NSW is pleading with Sydneysiders to join them in a fight against a $600 million wind farm.

The historic village of Nundle, in the New England region, is fighting against a proposal to build 98 wind turbines, spanning 20km between Nundle and Hanging Rock.

Hills of Gold Preservation Inc (HOGPI) Group President John Krsulja told Ben Fordham the development would ruin their town.

“What they’re trying to do here is force it on a community that doesn’t want it.

“These developers are destroying our community.

“We need heroes and we need Sydney people to back us and tell this developer to go away.”

Image: Wind Energy Partners