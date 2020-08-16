‘We need to do better’: Anthony Albanese backs action on aged care homes

The national cabinet will this week develop a rapid response plan for the aged care sector while COVID-19 is running rampant in nursing homes.

Last week the Prime Minister apologised after a royal commission heard the government failed to properly prepare for coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese told Ben Fordham “the bells were ringing” early on in the pandemic.

“We need to do better than this.

“It should have been the government that was on top of this.”

