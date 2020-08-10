‘We must keep trying’: Australia pleads with US to keep soldier killer behind bars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lobbied Donald Trump after a deal was struck to release a rogue Afghan soldier who murdered three Australians.

Hekmatullah is set to be released from jail after seven years under a prisoner swap negotiated by the United States.

Private Robert Poate, Lance Corporal Stjepan “Rick” Milosevic and Sapper James Martin were killed as they played cards at their base in Afghanistan in 2012.

Hekmatullah had confessed to the killing and warned he would do the same again.

Retired major general Jim Molan told Ben Fordham it won’t be easy to reverse the decision.

“I think it’s going to be extraordinarily hard to change this but we must keep trying.

“I’d love to see this man rot in jail.”

