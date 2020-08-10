2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We must keep trying’: Australia pleads with US to keep soldier killer behind bars

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
HekmatullahJim Molan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lobbied Donald Trump after a deal was struck to release a rogue Afghan soldier who murdered three Australians.

Hekmatullah is set to be released from jail after seven years under a prisoner swap negotiated by the United States.

Private Robert Poate, Lance Corporal Stjepan “Rick” Milosevic and Sapper James Martin were killed as they played cards at their base in Afghanistan in 2012.

Hekmatullah had confessed to the killing and warned he would do the same again.

Retired major general Jim Molan told Ben Fordham it won’t be easy to reverse the decision.

“I think it’s going to be extraordinarily hard to change this but we must keep trying.

“I’d love to see this man rot in jail.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/The Washington Post 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873