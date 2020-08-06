‘We have to act’: John Barilaro vows to fight green tape hindering bushfire recovery

Communities battered by last season’s bushfires are struggling to rebuild as green tape prevents them from moving forward.

Homeowners have to pay an expert consultant to assess the flora and fauna impacts before they clear their own land to rebuild.

A koala assessment is now also required.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Ben Fordham he will work on resolving these issues.

“This is something we have to act on and act immediately to stop the impact on these poor landholders being held up and possibly not being able to build again for another 18 months.”

