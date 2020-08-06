2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We have to act’: John Barilaro vows to fight green tape hindering bushfire recovery

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JOHN BARILARO

Communities battered by last season’s bushfires are struggling to rebuild as green tape prevents them from moving forward. 

Homeowners have to pay an expert consultant to assess the flora and fauna impacts before they clear their own land to rebuild.

A koala assessment is now also required.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Ben Fordham he will work on resolving these issues.

“This is something we have to act on and act immediately to stop the impact on these poor landholders being held up and possibly not being able to build again for another 18 months.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873