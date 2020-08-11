Mass testing underway after New Zealand breaks unwanted record

More details have been revealed after New Zealand recorded four new COVID-19 cases, as authorities undertake a complex contact tracing operation to find the source.

The country had recorded 102 days of no new cases.

The four cases are household contacts who live in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland.

Authorities are concerned it is not known how they picked up the virus.

Auckland will undergo mass testing as residents enter level three restrictions for the next three days.

Barry Soper, Political Editor of Newstalk ZB, told Deborah Knight the new cluster shows how ghastly coronavirus is.

“They were all part of one family they live in south Auckland,” he said.

“The daughter.. is in her 20s and a couple of toddlers went to Rotorua.”

He said it was likely the lockdown will be extended while the complex contract tracing operation is underway.

The rest of the country, which will be isolated from Auckland, will enter level two restrictions.

NZ Radio host Ryan Bridge earlier told Ben Fordham New Zealanders got a little be complacent.

“We got a little bit cocky too. ‘Oh, we’re the envy of the world, look at us! Victoria couldn’t keep their pants up but look at us!’

“Now a realisation, I think, nobody can beat COVID.”

Image: Getty/NurPhoto