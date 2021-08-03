2GB
‘We don’t leave mates behind’: Veterans want Australia to save Afghan interpreters

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jason Scanes
Article image for ‘We don’t leave mates behind’: Veterans want Australia to save Afghan interpreters

Veterans are urging the government to help Afghan interpreters as the Taliban sweeps across the country.

About 100 interpreters and their families are waiting on Australian visas after assisting troops and diplomats during the war.

Veteran Jason Scanes told Ben Fordham “they’re not a security risk”.

“They passed tests to be employed as interpreters. Back then, they passed the test because we needed them … they’re failing the test now because we no longer need them.

“We don’t leave our mates behind and we don’t give up on them either.

“If we don’t move and act quickly these individuals and their families will be left and murdered by the Taliban. It is as simple as that.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
