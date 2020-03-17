2GB
“We can’t be a society where we sacrifice the elderly”: Mark Latham backs containment strategy

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronaviruslockdownMark Latham

Every level of Australia is being affected by the coronavirus and many Australians are having the conversation about going into lockdown.

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham tells Ben Fordham it’s important to listen to the expert advice.

“Ultimately, we’ve got to follow the expert advice. 

“The containment strategy in Australia is obviously the right one, we can’t be a society where we sacrifice the elderly to this new disease.”

Mr Latham says the situation is constantly changing and the government will be monitoring the right time to go into lockdown.

“You’ve got to really decide at what point does lockdown, full lockdown of schools, universities, restaurants, basically all of active society become appropriate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

