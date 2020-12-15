‘We can do it!’: Listeners urged to band together and prove government wrong

Mark Levy is calling on listeners to prove the government wrong on comments made about Australian manufacturing.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has previously said: “Australia and NSW are not good at building trains”.

Mark Levy implored listeners to put together a list of what can be manufactured in Australia, rather than imported from overseas.

“We’ll prove to those in Macquaire Street that make the decisions that we can do it here in this state and we can do it here in this country!”

Deputy NSW Labor Leader Yasmin Catley told Mark she’s visiting a mid-north coast facility capable of building trains.

“This is an opportunity for the government to say we do have confidence in manufacturers in NSW.

“For them to say ‘we can’t do this here in NSW’, is an absolute kick in the guts.”

