‘We are all systems to go’ – Abdo allays wet weather fears

2 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Andrew AbdoNRL
Article image for ‘We are all systems to go’ – Abdo allays wet weather fears

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has confirmed two NRL games in New South Wales will go ahead today, despite wild weather conditions across the state.

Rain has poured down across New South Wales over the last couple of days, casting doubt over the suitability of the playing surfaces at Bankwest Stadium and Lottoland.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on the Panthers and Manly faces South Sydney on the Northern Beaches later this afternoon.

But Abdo told The Continuous Call Team all games are set to go ahead at this stage.

“We’re all going ahead as scheduled,” Abdo said.

“The technology and the drainage in the turf these days is fantastic and the ground managers all do a superb job.

“I’ve had reports back from Brookvale (Oval) and the turf is in good shape and it’s certainly safe to play.

“I’ve been watching the state cup game and Bankwest (Stadium) is holding up really well.

“So credit to the ground managers and at this stage we are all systems to go.”

The Cowboys host the Dragons in North Queensland to round out Saturday’s NRL action.

 

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image: Nine News.

Continuous Call Team
News
