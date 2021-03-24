Water expert’s solution to overflowing dams

A water expert has suggested solutions to managing dam levels after heavy rain caused overflowing.

There are calls to raise the Warragamba Dam wall, with the spillway releasing 450 gigalitres a day at the height of the heavy rain.

Civil and environmental engineering professor Stuart Khan told Ben Fordham reducing supply levels could be the answer.

“Trying to release water in the face of the weather forecast is not realistic.

“But we could indeed be thinking about holding water at a lower level over the longer term.”

