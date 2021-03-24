2GB
Water expert’s solution to overflowing dams

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart Khan
Article image for Water expert’s solution to overflowing dams

A water expert has suggested solutions to managing dam levels after heavy rain caused overflowing.

There are calls to raise the Warragamba Dam wall, with the spillway releasing 450 gigalitres a day at the height of the heavy rain.

Civil and environmental engineering professor Stuart Khan told Ben Fordham reducing supply levels could be the answer.

“Trying to release water in the face of the weather forecast is not realistic.

“But we could indeed be thinking about holding water at a lower level over the longer term.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
EnvironmentNewsNSW
