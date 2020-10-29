WATCH | World-first technology helps stroke sufferers walk again

Australian stroke patients will be among the first in the world to access cutting-edge rehabilitation technology.

The robot assisted therapy device LEXO assists walking for those with neurological disabilities.

Advanced Rehab Centre CEO Melissa McConaghy was the first person to order a LEXO device, and told Jim Wilson the machine is essentially “a very, very sophisticated and glorified cross trainer”.

She expects people will travel from interstate, and eventually overseas, to seek LEXO therapy.

“I was looking in the gym one afternoon, and we had about three people working with one patient on a treadmill.

“It’s very exhausting work, and we can see that these patients really don’t achieve that many steps.

“I knew there has to be a better way.”

On World Stroke Day, Australians are being urged to set themselves a ‘Stride for Stroke‘ challenge to reduce their risk.

More than three million Aussies are getting barely any exercise, and the Stroke Foundation’s Associate Professor Seana Gall told Jim Wilson the figures are “really alarming”.

“We know that very few people are doing the levels we need to see the prevention of diseases like stroke.”

