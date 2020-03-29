WATCH | Woman allegedly spits on a police officer

A woman has allegedly spit on a police officer while being arrested, claiming to be a possible case of COVID-19.

Just after 5pm (Friday 27 March 2020), Traffic and Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop an Audi in Greenacre which subsequently engaged them in a chase.

The 25-year-old female driver was placed under arrest; however, she refused to get out of the vehicle, resisted arrest, and repeatedly spat and coughed on the officer.

The officer then physically restrained her on the ground.

Police say the woman was not displaying any symptoms but the officer has undergone COVID-19 testing as a precaution.

She was granted bail by Parramatta Local Court on Saturday 28 March.

Attorney General Mark Speakman has condemned the “despicable act” in a statement to Ray Hadley.

“While a decision to appeal this bail decision is one for the NSW Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, I have ordered a transcript of the bail proceedings which I will review.” (See full statement below)

Ray blasted the woman, and argued the decision to grant bail is inappropriate in such a disturbing case.

“The only place for her based on her behavior, until she appears before another court, is a small cell somewhere, hopefully with a spittle mask on so she can’t spit on anyone else!”

