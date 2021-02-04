WATCH | ‘Unaffordable’ tolls spark feud between state MPs

With road tolls front of mind among Sydneysiders’ living expenses, Jim Wilson has challenged NSW MPs on their plans to reduce the cost.

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns agreed the expense, especially for tradies, is “unaffordable”, and forces trucks onto congested routes.

“The election’s in two years’ time, and the people in my electorate can’t wait.”

Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean hit back, accusing Mr Minns of avoiding a direct commitment to toll reductions.

“Is that your position or Labor’s position? You’re squibbing the answer here!”

Click PLAY below to see their confrontation

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview