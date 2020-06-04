WATCH | Tony Abbott and Christine Forster open up on their relationship

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his sister, Christine Forster, have opened up about their relationship after being on opposite ends of the same-sex marriage debate.

City of Sydney Councillor Christine Forster campaigned fiercely for same-sex marriage in Australia while her brother, Mr Abbott, opposed it.

The former Prime Minister has written a foreword in Ms Forster’s new book, Life, Love & Marriage.

“You don’t want families divided by politics,” Mr Abbott admitted.

“Over the years I’ve had lots of political disagreements with people but it hasn’t, and normally shouldn’t, get in the way of friendship and it certainly shouldn’t divide families.”

