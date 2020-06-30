WATCH | Terrifying M7 multi-vehicle crash caught on dashcam
The terrifying moment a truck collided with five cars including a police car on a Sydney motorway has been caught on camera.
The accident occurred northbound on the M7 approaching The Horsley Drive at Horsley Park on Monday afternoon.
A Highway Patrol officer and the driver he had pulled over were caught up in the multi-vehicle pile-up.
All six drivers, including the police officer, escaped with minor injuries.
The dashcam footage, released today by NSW Police, reveals how the pile-up unfolded.