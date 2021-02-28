2GB
WATCH | Sydney mum finds snake hiding in child’s room

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Snake
Article image for WATCH | Sydney mum finds snake hiding in child’s room

A Sydney mum has come face-to-face with a metre-long snake curled up in her daughter’s room.

Listener Meg was tidying up her daughter’s room on Friday night when she noticed, what she thought was a shoelace, curled up amongst the toys.

 

Meg caught the snake in a container and placed it outside on a tree.

Meg told Ben Fordham the surprise visitor appeared at bedtime.

“I thought it was a shoelace … I was actually going to pick it up and then I thought ‘oh I’d just turn the light on and see what it is.'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

