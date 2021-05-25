WATCH | Ray Hadley receives AstraZeneca jab live on-air

Ray Hadley has this morning received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine live on-air.

Ray said he received the jab publicly to “illustrate to people my age that there’s no problem with it”.

NSW Health nurses Lauren and Karen administered the jab on their day off.

Ray was joined by Clinical Lead at NSW Vaccination Centre and Director of Emergency at RPA Dr James Edwards ahead of receiving the jab.

Dr Edwards said commonly reported side effects like headaches and fever indicate the vaccine is working.

