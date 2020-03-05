WATCH | Police release footage of public shooting in Sydney’s south-west

Police have released CCTV footage of a public shooting in Sydney’s south-west as they continue to hunt the culprits.

At about 10.15am on January 4, a silver Mercedes AMG can be seen approaching the intersection of Daisy and Gordon Parker Street at Revesby.

A matte black Mercedes reverses into it before the driver gets out and fires a number of shots at the car, which had a 38-year-old man and two young children inside.

The kids, aged seven and nine, and the man were uninjured.

Detectives from the State Crime Command are treating the shooting as targeted and are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

If anyone saw the cars in the area or if they know the driver, who is described as Middle Eastern in appearance with a beard, they’re urged to call police.

The shooting came just over a week after another, linked shooting at Arncliffe.

Just before 2am on December 27, police were called to Wollongong Road, after shots were fired at a home.

Four occupants – including two children, aged two and three – were inside sleeping at the time and escaped uninjured.