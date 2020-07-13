WATCH | Police release CCTV in search for armed robber

Police have released CCTV footage and are appealing for the public’s help after an armed robbery last week.

McDonald’s staff in West Ryde were allegedly threatened by a man armed with a knife last Thursday.

The robber allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old male staff member around the neck and demanded cash.

He got away with cash from the till and was last seen running north up Marsden Road.

The man is described as being 160cm to 170cm tall, between 25-30 years of age with an average build.

Acting Superintendent Danielle Emerton told Ben Fordham they welcome anyone who has any information.

“We’re trying to identify this man as quickly as we can.”

