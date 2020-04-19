WATCH | Police release CCTV footage of $600k jewellery heist

NSW Police has released footage of a jewellery heist in Sydney’s CBD last month as it continues its search for the thieves.

The Germani Jewellery store, part of the Hilton hotel complex on George St, was broken into by three masked men, armed with hammers, in the early hours of March 19.

A black Mercedes GLE63 stopped in front of the store before the trio ran out and smashed through the glass door of the store, shattering several glass display cabinets and driving off with nearly $600,000 worth of jewellery.

The black Mercedes, with the registration CLB 86H, was last seen travelling south on George Street towards the Western Distributor and onto the Anzac Bridge.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area around 3.20am or who had been travelling on the M4 that morning are urged to contact police.