WATCH | Man exploits the #ToiletPaperEmergency for a good cause

2 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Double BayWoolworths

We’ve found the first and only good thing to come out of #ToiletPaperEmergency.

As Australians lose their minds panic buying toilet paper from supermarkets, one customer thought he’d exploit the madness for good.

Auctioneer Damien took a rare bulk pack of Kleenex TP down to Woolworths at Double Bay, in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs.

He set up in the forecourt and got the bidding underway.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aquasearch (@aquasearch) on

Money News host Janine Perrett walked past a huge crowd, wondering what was going on.

She arrived just as the hammer went down, with the white, papery gold selling for a whopping $1000!

With all the money going to charity, maybe the world isn’t so bad after all.

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsNSW
