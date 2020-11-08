WATCH | ‘Lunatic’ armed with baseball bat swings at cars in Sydney
Police are investigating after footage was uncovered of a person, armed with a baseball bat, leaning out the window of a moving car in Sydney’s south-west.
Officers confirm the incidents occurred late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The group was allegedly driving a grey Holden Colorado and targeted cars on several streets in Oran Park, Narellan and Camden.
Police want people in those areas to check their cars for damage.