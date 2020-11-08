2GB
WATCH | ‘Lunatic’ armed with baseball bat swings at cars in Sydney

10 hours ago
Article image for WATCH | ‘Lunatic’ armed with baseball bat swings at cars in Sydney

Police are investigating after footage was uncovered of a person, armed with a baseball bat, leaning out the window of a moving car in Sydney’s south-west.

Officers confirm the incidents occurred late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The group was allegedly driving a grey Holden Colorado and targeted cars on several streets in Oran Park, Narellan and Camden.

Police want people in those areas to check their cars for damage.

