WATCH | Knife-wielding robber attacks police

A Tasmanian man accused of robbing a pharmacy has been arrested in dramatic fashion, with the whole incident caught on tape.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching police while wielding a long knife, and even attempting to stab an officer through the window of his car.

The 20-year-old man remains in custody following the alleged armed robbery at a Hobart pharmacy this morning.

Two police officers were injured and are receiving medical treatment, but no members of the public were harmed.

The man was also not injured during the incident, despite police using their vehicles to subdue the suspect.

