WATCH | Joe Hildebrand’s seductive ‘Magic Mike’ transformation

Summer Afternoons host Joe Hildebrand has learned the moves, and now he reckons he’s ready to take to the stage.

Magic Mike Live choreographer Alison Faulk has taken on the unenviable task of teaching Joe the saucy dance moves, including the formidable “dolphin dive”.

“That floor’s going to file a complaint with HR,” Joe commented.

The Magic Mike live show is touring Australia, starting with Sydney, complete with tap dancers, aerialists, and of course plenty of shirtlessness.

